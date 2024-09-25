Capital Clean Energy Carriers (NASDAQ:CCEC) Shares Gap Down to $18.62

Capital Clean Energy Carriers Corp (NASDAQ:CCEC – Get Free Report) shares gapped down prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $18.62, but opened at $18.03. Capital Clean Energy Carriers shares last traded at $18.69, with a volume of 4,584 shares traded.

Separately, Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of Capital Clean Energy Carriers in a report on Thursday, September 5th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $22.00 price objective on the stock.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99. The stock has a market cap of $1.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.90 and a beta of 0.87.

Capital Clean Energy Carriers (NASDAQ:CCEC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.23. Capital Clean Energy Carriers had a net margin of 24.89% and a return on equity of 6.83%. The firm had revenue of $95.51 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $90.22 million. On average, equities analysts expect that Capital Clean Energy Carriers Corp will post 1.95 EPS for the current year.

Capital Clean Energy Carriers Corp., a shipping company, provides marine transportation services in Greece. The company’s vessels provide a range of cargoes, including liquefied natural gas, containerized goods, and cargo under short-term voyage charters, and medium to long-term time charters. It owns vessels, including Neo-Panamax container vessels, Panamax container vessels, cape-size bulk carrier, and LNG carriers.

