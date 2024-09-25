Capital (LON:CAPD) Stock Passes Below 200 Day Moving Average of $93.69

Capital Limited (LON:CAPD – Get Free Report) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 93.69 ($1.25) and traded as low as GBX 82.20 ($1.10). Capital shares last traded at GBX 83.40 ($1.12), with a volume of 59,029 shares traded.

Capital Stock Down 0.7 %

The company’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 86.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 93.60. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 56.60. The stock has a market cap of £161.33 million, a P/E ratio of 747.27, a P/E/G ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 0.60.

Capital Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, August 29th will be paid a $0.01 dividend. This represents a yield of 1.13%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 29th. Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 2,727.27%.

Capital Company Profile

Capital Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides various drilling solutions to customers in the minerals industry. It offers exploration drilling services, including air core, reverse circulation, diamond core, deep hole diamond, directional, and underground diamond drilling; mineral geochemical analysis laboratory services; and grade control drilling services, such as advanced/deep grade control, shallow grade control, reverse circulation, and underground diamond drilling.

