CapitaLand Integrated Commercial Trust (OTCMKTS:CPAMF) Short Interest Down 86.6% in September

CapitaLand Integrated Commercial Trust (OTCMKTS:CPAMF – Get Free Report) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 700,400 shares, a decline of 86.6% from the August 31st total of 5,230,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 8,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 80.5 days.
CapitaLand Integrated Commercial Trust Stock Down 6.9 %
CPAMF stock traded down $0.12 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $1.63. The company had a trading volume of 9,651 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,925. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $1.62 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.51. CapitaLand Integrated Commercial Trust has a 12-month low of $1.24 and a 12-month high of $1.95.
About CapitaLand Integrated Commercial Trust
