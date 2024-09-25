CapitaLand Integrated Commercial Trust (OTCMKTS:CPAMF) Short Interest Down 86.6% in September

CapitaLand Integrated Commercial Trust (OTCMKTS:CPAMF – Get Free Report) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 700,400 shares, a decline of 86.6% from the August 31st total of 5,230,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 8,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 80.5 days.

CapitaLand Integrated Commercial Trust Stock Down 6.9 %

CPAMF stock traded down $0.12 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $1.63. The company had a trading volume of 9,651 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,925. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $1.62 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.51. CapitaLand Integrated Commercial Trust has a 12-month low of $1.24 and a 12-month high of $1.95.

About CapitaLand Integrated Commercial Trust

CapitaLand Integrated Commercial Trust (CICT) is the first and largest real estate investment trust (REIT) listed on Singapore Exchange Securities Trading Limited (SGX-ST) with a market capitalisation of S$13.7 billion as at 31 December 2023. It debuted on SGX-ST as CapitaLand Mall Trust in July 2002 and was renamed CICT in November 2020 following the merger with CapitaLand Commercial Trust.

