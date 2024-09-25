Capstone Copper Corp. (TSE:CS) Expected to Earn FY2024 Earnings of $0.30 Per Share

Capstone Copper Corp. (TSE:CS – Free Report) – Research analysts at Raymond James issued their FY2024 earnings estimates for shares of Capstone Copper in a research note issued to investors on Monday, September 23rd. Raymond James analyst F. Hamed expects that the mining company will post earnings per share of $0.30 for the year. Raymond James has a “Outperform” rating and a $12.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Capstone Copper’s current full-year earnings is $0.89 per share. Raymond James also issued estimates for Capstone Copper’s FY2025 earnings at $0.91 EPS.

CS has been the subject of a number of other reports. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on Capstone Copper from C$13.00 to C$14.00 in a research note on Friday, July 12th. CIBC raised their price target on shares of Capstone Copper from C$10.50 to C$12.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 20th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Capstone Copper from C$14.00 to C$12.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 10th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Capstone Copper from C$11.50 to C$12.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. Finally, TD Securities lifted their price target on shares of Capstone Copper from C$11.00 to C$12.00 in a report on Monday, July 22nd. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$12.57.

Capstone Copper Stock Up 7.0 %

Capstone Copper stock opened at C$10.49 on Wednesday. Capstone Copper has a twelve month low of C$4.40 and a twelve month high of C$11.51. The business has a fifty day moving average of C$9.08 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$9.34. The firm has a market cap of C$7.90 billion, a P/E ratio of -49.95, a P/E/G ratio of -0.09 and a beta of 2.15. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 40.10.

Capstone Copper (TSE:CS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The mining company reported C$0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.06 by C($0.02). Capstone Copper had a negative return on equity of 1.24% and a negative net margin of 1.47%. The business had revenue of C$537.85 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$545.84 million.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Humberto Antonio Fernandois sold 60,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$9.25, for a total transaction of C$554,880.00. In other Capstone Copper news, Director Humberto Antonio Fernandois sold 60,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$9.25, for a total value of C$554,880.00. Also, Director Darren Murvin Pylot sold 283,954 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$9.96, for a total value of C$2,828,181.84. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 374,079 shares of company stock worth $3,661,864. 15.51% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Capstone Copper Company Profile

Capstone Copper Corp. operates as a copper mining company in the United States, Chile, and Mexico. It primarily explores for copper, silver, zinc, and other metals. The company owns 100% interests in Pinto Valley copper mine located in the Arizona, the United States; Mantos Blancos copper-silver mine located in the Region of Antofagasta, Chile; Santo Domingo copper-iron-gold-cobalt project located in the Atacama region, Chile; and Cozamin copper-silver mine located in the Zacatecas, Mexico.

