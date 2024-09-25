Cardinal Energy Ltd. (TSE:CJ) Director John Albert Brussa Acquires 6,400 Shares

Cardinal Energy Ltd. (TSE:CJ – Get Free Report) Director John Albert Brussa purchased 6,400 shares of Cardinal Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 25th. The shares were bought at an average price of C$6.40 per share, for a total transaction of C$40,960.00.
Cardinal Energy Stock Down 1.2 %
Shares of CJ traded down C$0.08 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting C$6.38. 739,726 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 637,914. The company has a market cap of C$1.02 billion, a PE ratio of 8.85, a P/E/G ratio of -0.26 and a beta of 2.84. Cardinal Energy Ltd. has a 52 week low of C$5.75 and a 52 week high of C$7.96. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of C$6.76 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$6.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.04, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.67.
Cardinal Energy (TSE:CJ – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported C$0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.33 by C($0.08). The firm had revenue of C$169.35 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$164.70 million. Cardinal Energy had a return on equity of 12.73% and a net margin of 22.78%. On average, research analysts forecast that Cardinal Energy Ltd. will post 0.8847737 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Several equities research analysts have recently commented on CJ shares. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on Cardinal Energy from C$8.00 to C$7.50 in a research note on Wednesday, July 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Cardinal Energy from C$8.00 to C$7.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 17th. Finally, CIBC increased their price target on Cardinal Energy from C$8.50 to C$8.75 in a research note on Monday, July 15th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Cardinal Energy presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$8.05.
Cardinal Energy Ltd. engages in the acquisition, development, optimization, and production of petroleum and natural gas in the provinces of Alberta, British Columbia, and Saskatchewan. Cardinal Energy Ltd. was incorporated in 2010 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.
