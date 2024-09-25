Cardio Diagnostics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDIOW) Short Interest Down 90.8% in September

Cardio Diagnostics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDIOW – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant drop in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,500 shares, a drop of 90.8% from the August 31st total of 16,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 14,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Cardio Diagnostics Stock Performance

NASDAQ:CDIOW traded up $0.00 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $0.03. The stock had a trading volume of 3,972 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,144. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.04 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.06. Cardio Diagnostics has a 12-month low of $0.02 and a 12-month high of $0.28.

Cardio Diagnostics Company Profile

Cardio Diagnostics Holdings, Inc develops and commercializes epigenetics-based clinical tests for cardiovascular disease. It offers Epi+Gen CHD, a three-year symptomatic coronary heart disease (CHD) risk assessment test targeting CHD events, including heart attacks; and PrecisionCHD, an integrated epigenetic-genetic blood test for the early detection of coronary heart disease.

