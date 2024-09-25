CareTrust REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTRE) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

CareTrust REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTRE – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the five ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $27.40.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on CareTrust REIT from $27.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on CareTrust REIT from $23.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 1st. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on CareTrust REIT from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 30th. Finally, Wedbush started coverage on CareTrust REIT in a report on Wednesday, May 29th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $26.00 price objective on the stock.

CareTrust REIT Trading Down 0.2 %

CTRE opened at $30.87 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 13.37, a current ratio of 13.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The business has a 50 day moving average of $28.67 and a 200-day moving average of $26.15. CareTrust REIT has a 52 week low of $19.87 and a 52 week high of $31.51. The stock has a market cap of $4.39 billion, a PE ratio of 59.37 and a beta of 1.10.

CareTrust REIT (NASDAQ:CTRE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($0.29). The business had revenue of $68.89 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $66.36 million. CareTrust REIT had a return on equity of 4.84% and a net margin of 30.09%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.35 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that CareTrust REIT will post 1.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CareTrust REIT Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Investors of record on Monday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.29 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 30th. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.76%. CareTrust REIT’s payout ratio is currently 223.08%.

Insider Buying and Selling at CareTrust REIT

In other CareTrust REIT news, CFO William M. Wagner sold 35,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.80, for a total value of $1,043,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 257,439 shares in the company, valued at $7,671,682.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.75% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On CareTrust REIT

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of CareTrust REIT by 41.4% during the fourth quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 155,100 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,471,000 after buying an additional 45,400 shares during the period. Hazelview Securities Inc. purchased a new position in CareTrust REIT during the first quarter worth about $20,047,000. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky raised its holdings in CareTrust REIT by 32.3% during the first quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 125,276 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,052,000 after purchasing an additional 30,619 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in CareTrust REIT by 13.3% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 20,267,738 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $493,925,000 after purchasing an additional 2,376,832 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Centersquare Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in CareTrust REIT by 1.6% during the first quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC now owns 2,869,111 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $70,924,000 after purchasing an additional 45,733 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.77% of the company’s stock.

CareTrust REIT Company Profile

CareTrust REIT, Inc’s (CareTrust REIT or the Company) primary business consists of acquiring, financing, developing and owning real property to be leased to third-party tenants in the healthcare sector. As of March 31, 2024, the Company owned directly or through a joint venture and leased to independent operators, 228 skilled nursing facilities (SNFs), multi-service campuses, assisted living facilities (ALFs) and independent living facilities (ILFs) consisting of 24,189 operational beds and units located in 29 states with the highest concentration of properties by rental income located in California and Texas.

