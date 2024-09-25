Caribbean Utilities (OTCMKTS:CUPUF) Stock Passes Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $14.03

Caribbean Utilities Company, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CUPUF – Get Free Report) passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $14.03 and traded as high as $14.54. Caribbean Utilities shares last traded at $14.20, with a volume of 2,100 shares trading hands.

Caribbean Utilities Stock Down 1.4 %

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $14.04 and a 200-day moving average of $13.78.

Get Caribbean Utilities alerts:

Caribbean Utilities Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Sunday, September 1st were paid a $0.185 dividend. This represents a $0.74 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 30th. Caribbean Utilities’s payout ratio is presently 94.75%.

About Caribbean Utilities

Caribbean Utilities Company, Ltd. engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity in Grand Cayman. The company generates electricity using diesel with 166 megawatts total installed capacity. It also operates nine transformer substations with approximately 436 miles of land-based high voltage transmission and distribution lines and 15 miles of high-voltage submarine cables.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Caribbean Utilities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Caribbean Utilities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.