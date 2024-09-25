Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL) Shares Purchased by Wescott Financial Advisory Group LLC

Wescott Financial Advisory Group LLC increased its holdings in Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL – Free Report) by 100.0% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 6,401 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,201 shares during the quarter. Wescott Financial Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Carlisle Companies were worth $2,594,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Madison Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Carlisle Companies by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Madison Asset Management LLC now owns 401,528 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $125,449,000 after buying an additional 11,464 shares during the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc increased its position in shares of Carlisle Companies by 2,073.5% in the 2nd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 281,643 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $114,125,000 after purchasing an additional 268,685 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado raised its stake in shares of Carlisle Companies by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 234,166 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $94,886,000 after purchasing an additional 6,613 shares in the last quarter. Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI lifted its position in shares of Carlisle Companies by 2.6% during the first quarter. Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI now owns 188,234 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $73,759,000 after purchasing an additional 4,782 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in Carlisle Companies by 2.3% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 186,370 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $73,029,000 after purchasing an additional 4,168 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.52% of the company’s stock.

Carlisle Companies Price Performance

Shares of NYSE CSL opened at $438.69 on Wednesday. Carlisle Companies Incorporated has a 1-year low of $235.79 and a 1-year high of $444.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.88 billion, a PE ratio of 25.43, a P/E/G ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 2.89 and a quick ratio of 2.50. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $410.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $404.38.

Carlisle Companies Increases Dividend

Carlisle Companies ( NYSE:CSL Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The conglomerate reported $6.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.84 by $0.40. Carlisle Companies had a net margin of 27.88% and a return on equity of 31.65%. The firm had revenue of $1.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.45 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $5.18 EPS. Carlisle Companies’s revenue was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Carlisle Companies Incorporated will post 20.58 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 20th were paid a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 20th. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.91%. This is a boost from Carlisle Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.85. Carlisle Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 23.19%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have commented on CSL shares. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $480.00 target price (up previously from $475.00) on shares of Carlisle Companies in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. StockNews.com lowered Carlisle Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 27th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Carlisle Companies from $465.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $433.00.

Insider Activity at Carlisle Companies

In other news, VP David W. Smith sold 600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $425.56, for a total value of $255,336.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 2,834 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,206,037.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, VP David W. Smith sold 600 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $425.56, for a total value of $255,336.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 2,834 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,206,037.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Kevin P. Zdimal sold 21,470 shares of Carlisle Companies stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $425.29, for a total value of $9,130,976.30. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 35,641 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,157,760.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Carlisle Companies

(Free Report)

Carlisle Companies Incorporated operates as a manufacturer and supplier of building envelope products and solutions in the United States, Europe, North America, Asia and the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It operates through two segments: Carlisle Construction Materials and Carlisle Weatherproofing Technologies.

