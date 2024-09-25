Carnival Co. & (LON:CCL) Stock Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $1,144.23

Carnival Co. & plc (LON:CCL – Get Free Report) passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 1,144.23 ($15.32) and traded as high as GBX 1,302.75 ($17.44). Carnival Co. & shares last traded at GBX 1,277 ($17.10), with a volume of 576,751 shares trading hands.

Carnival Co. & Stock Down 1.7 %

The business’s fifty day moving average is GBX 1,163.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 1,145.98. The stock has a market cap of £1.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2,339.62, a PEG ratio of 0.03 and a beta of 2.69. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 449.85.

Carnival Co. & Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Carnival Corporation & plc engages in the provision of leisure travel services in North America, Australia, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: NAA Cruise Operations, Europe Cruise Operations, Cruise Support, and Tour and Other. It operates port destinations, private islands, and a solar park, as well as owns and operates hotels, lodges, glass-domed railcars, and motor coaches.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Carnival Co. & Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carnival Co. & and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.