Cartica Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:CITE) Short Interest Update

Cartica Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:CITE – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 700 shares, an increase of 250.0% from the August 31st total of 200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 5,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days. Currently, 0.0% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Cartica Acquisition

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Glazer Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Cartica Acquisition by 140.1% during the fourth quarter. Glazer Capital LLC now owns 420,753 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,590,000 after buying an additional 245,507 shares during the period. Cowen AND Company LLC purchased a new position in Cartica Acquisition during the second quarter valued at approximately $2,673,000. Berkley W R Corp increased its holdings in Cartica Acquisition by 42.0% during the 1st quarter. Berkley W R Corp now owns 623,862 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,862,000 after acquiring an additional 184,461 shares during the period. Wolverine Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Cartica Acquisition by 42.1% in the 2nd quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 212,958 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,409,000 after purchasing an additional 63,092 shares in the last quarter. Finally, K2 Principal Fund L.P. bought a new position in Cartica Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at $452,000. Institutional investors own 42.21% of the company’s stock.

Cartica Acquisition Trading Up 0.1 %

Cartica Acquisition stock traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $11.53. The stock had a trading volume of 732 shares, compared to its average volume of 27,802. Cartica Acquisition has a 12 month low of $10.76 and a 12 month high of $12.25. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $11.41 and its 200 day moving average price is $11.25.

Cartica Acquisition Company Profile

Cartica Acquisition Corp does not have any significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to identify and complete a business combination in the technology sector in India.

