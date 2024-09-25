Casey’s General Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASY) Stock Position Lowered by Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado

Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado decreased its position in Casey’s General Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASY – Free Report) by 5.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,931 shares of the company’s stock after selling 225 shares during the quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado’s holdings in Casey’s General Stores were worth $1,500,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Casey’s General Stores in the first quarter worth approximately $30,000. Park Place Capital Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Casey’s General Stores during the second quarter valued at $31,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Casey’s General Stores in the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Innealta Capital LLC purchased a new position in Casey’s General Stores in the 2nd quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, V Square Quantitative Management LLC acquired a new stake in Casey’s General Stores during the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. Institutional investors own 85.63% of the company’s stock.

Get Casey's General Stores alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Evercore ISI raised their target price on shares of Casey’s General Stores from $410.00 to $435.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 29th. Northcoast Research raised shares of Casey’s General Stores from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $410.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Casey’s General Stores from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Casey’s General Stores from $420.00 to $444.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 29th. Finally, Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and set a $410.00 price objective on shares of Casey’s General Stores in a research report on Tuesday, September 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $407.64.

Casey’s General Stores Stock Down 1.6 %

Shares of CASY stock opened at $371.87 on Wednesday. Casey’s General Stores, Inc. has a twelve month low of $260.13 and a twelve month high of $401.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 0.84. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $374.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is $349.03. The company has a market capitalization of $13.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.69, a PEG ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.80.

Casey’s General Stores (NASDAQ:CASY – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, September 4th. The company reported $4.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.54 by $0.29. Casey’s General Stores had a net margin of 3.40% and a return on equity of 17.07%. The firm had revenue of $4.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.15 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $4.52 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Casey’s General Stores, Inc. will post 14.15 EPS for the current year.

Casey’s General Stores Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 1st. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.54%. Casey’s General Stores’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 14.89%.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Darren M. Rebelez sold 13,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $374.54, for a total transaction of $5,056,290.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 73,838 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,655,284.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Darren M. Rebelez sold 13,500 shares of Casey’s General Stores stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $374.54, for a total transaction of $5,056,290.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 73,838 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,655,284.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Mike Spanos purchased 267 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 18th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $376.18 per share, with a total value of $100,440.06. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 2,594 shares in the company, valued at $975,810.92. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.47% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Casey’s General Stores

(Free Report)

Casey's General Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates convenience stores under the Casey's and Casey's General Store names. Its stores offer pizza, donuts, breakfast items, and sandwiches; and tobacco and nicotine products. The company's stores provide soft drinks, energy, water, sports drinks, juices, coffee, and tea and dairy products; beer, wine, and spirits; snacks, candy, packaged bakery, and other food items; ice, ice cream, meals, and appetizers; health and beauty aids, automotive products, electronic accessories, housewares, and pet supplies; and ATM, lotto/lottery, and prepaid cards.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CASY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Casey’s General Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Casey's General Stores Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Casey's General Stores and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.