Castor Maritime (NASDAQ:CTRM) & Okeanis Eco Tankers (NYSE:ECO) Head-To-Head Analysis

Okeanis Eco Tankers (NYSE:ECO – Get Free Report) and Castor Maritime (NASDAQ:CTRM – Get Free Report) are both small-cap transportation companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, dividends, risk, earnings, profitability, analyst recommendations and valuation.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for Okeanis Eco Tankers and Castor Maritime, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Get Okeanis Eco Tankers alerts:

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Okeanis Eco Tankers 0 0 1 0 3.00 Castor Maritime 0 0 0 0 N/A

Okeanis Eco Tankers currently has a consensus target price of $44.00, indicating a potential upside of 36.05%. Given Okeanis Eco Tankers’ higher probable upside, research analysts plainly believe Okeanis Eco Tankers is more favorable than Castor Maritime.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Okeanis Eco Tankers $413.10 million 2.52 $145.25 million $4.19 7.71 Castor Maritime $97.52 million 0.39 $38.64 million $2.49 1.57

This table compares Okeanis Eco Tankers and Castor Maritime”s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Okeanis Eco Tankers has higher revenue and earnings than Castor Maritime. Castor Maritime is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Okeanis Eco Tankers, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Okeanis Eco Tankers and Castor Maritime’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Okeanis Eco Tankers 30.17% 28.35% 10.54% Castor Maritime 76.76% 12.92% 10.03%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

1.1% of Castor Maritime shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Okeanis Eco Tankers beats Castor Maritime on 9 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Okeanis Eco Tankers

(Get Free Report)

Okeanis Eco Tankers Corp., a shipping company, owns and operates tanker vessels worldwide. It operates a fleet of 14 tanker vessels comprising six modern Suezmax tankers and eight modern VLCC tankers focusing on the transportation of crude oil. The company was incorporated in 2018 and is based in Neo Faliro, Greece.

About Castor Maritime

(Get Free Report)

Castor Maritime Inc. provides shipping services worldwide. The company operates through Dry Bulk Vessels and Containerships segments. It offers seaborne transportation services for dry bulk cargo; and commodities, such as iron ore, coal, soybeans, etc. As of December 31, 2023, the company owned and operated a fleet of 17 vessels primarily consisting of one Capesize, five Kamsarmax, two Handysize tanker vessels, and nine Panamax dry bulk vessels, as well as two 2,700 TEU containership vessels. Castor Maritime Inc. was incorporated in 2017 and is based in Limassol, Cyprus.

Receive News & Ratings for Okeanis Eco Tankers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Okeanis Eco Tankers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.