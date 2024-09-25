Caxton Associates LP Buys New Position in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI)

Caxton Associates LP bought a new stake in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund bought 12,746 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,909,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. New Millennium Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Analog Devices in the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new stake in Analog Devices during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. ORG Partners LLC boosted its position in Analog Devices by 675.0% in the 2nd quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 155 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 135 shares during the period. CVA Family Office LLC grew its stake in shares of Analog Devices by 40.2% in the second quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 157 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hobbs Group Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Analog Devices in the second quarter valued at $37,000. 86.81% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Analog Devices alerts:

Analog Devices Stock Up 0.6 %

ADI opened at $227.33 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $223.24 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $216.85. Analog Devices, Inc. has a 52 week low of $154.99 and a 52 week high of $244.14. The company has a market cap of $112.87 billion, a PE ratio of 53.11, a P/E/G ratio of 3.75 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

Analog Devices Announces Dividend

Analog Devices ( NASDAQ:ADI Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 21st. The semiconductor company reported $1.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.50 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $2.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.27 billion. Analog Devices had a net margin of 17.07% and a return on equity of 9.47%. Analog Devices’s quarterly revenue was down 24.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.49 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 6.34 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.92 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 3rd. This represents a $3.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.62%. Analog Devices’s dividend payout ratio is presently 85.98%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Vincent Roche sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $228.69, for a total value of $2,286,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 51,039 shares in the company, valued at $11,672,108.91. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, Director Edward H. Frank sold 995 shares of Analog Devices stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $234.31, for a total transaction of $233,138.45. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,753 shares in the company, valued at approximately $879,365.43. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Vincent Roche sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $228.69, for a total value of $2,286,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 51,039 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,672,108.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 31,495 shares of company stock worth $7,181,458. 0.31% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $250.00 target price on shares of Analog Devices in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Analog Devices from $260.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 22nd. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $245.00 target price on shares of Analog Devices in a report on Thursday, August 22nd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Analog Devices from $250.00 to $257.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 22nd. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Analog Devices from $235.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 18th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $249.80.

Read Our Latest Report on Analog Devices

Analog Devices Company Profile

(Free Report)

Analog Devices, Inc designs, manufactures, tests, and markets integrated circuits (ICs), software, and subsystems products in the United States, rest of North and South America, Europe, Japan, China, and rest of Asia. The company provides data converter products, which translate real-world analog signals into digital data, as well as translates digital data into analog signals; power management and reference products for power conversion, driver monitoring, sequencing, and energy management applications in the automotive, communications, industrial, and consumer markets; and power ICs that include performance, integration, and software design simulation tools for accurate power supply designs.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ADI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Analog Devices Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Analog Devices and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.