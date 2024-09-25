Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (BATS:CBOE) Shares Sold by Inspire Investing LLC

Inspire Investing LLC lowered its position in Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (BATS:CBOE – Free Report) by 36.7% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,534 shares of the company’s stock after selling 888 shares during the period. Inspire Investing LLC’s holdings in Cboe Global Markets were worth $261,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new position in Cboe Global Markets in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,359,000. Kendall Capital Management increased its position in shares of Cboe Global Markets by 0.9% during the second quarter. Kendall Capital Management now owns 9,410 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,600,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC raised its stake in shares of Cboe Global Markets by 10.9% in the 2nd quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 370,478 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,221,000 after acquiring an additional 36,277 shares during the period. First Washington CORP boosted its position in shares of Cboe Global Markets by 11.1% during the 2nd quarter. First Washington CORP now owns 19,967 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,396,000 after purchasing an additional 1,989 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC increased its holdings in Cboe Global Markets by 10.4% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 6,098 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,037,000 after purchasing an additional 574 shares during the last quarter. 81.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Dave Howson sold 2,500 shares of Cboe Global Markets stock in a transaction on Monday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $186.67, for a total transaction of $466,675.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 15,073 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,813,676.91. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Catherine R. Clay sold 600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.23, for a total transaction of $121,938.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,328 shares in the company, valued at $879,579.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Dave Howson sold 2,500 shares of Cboe Global Markets stock in a transaction on Monday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $186.67, for a total transaction of $466,675.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 15,073 shares in the company, valued at $2,813,676.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 18,261 shares of company stock worth $3,604,822. Corporate insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have commented on CBOE shares. Oppenheimer upped their price target on Cboe Global Markets from $199.00 to $209.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $210.00 target price (up from $203.00) on shares of Cboe Global Markets in a research report on Monday, August 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Cboe Global Markets from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $168.00 to $195.00 in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price objective on shares of Cboe Global Markets from $197.00 to $198.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on shares of Cboe Global Markets from $194.00 to $218.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $199.64.

Cboe Global Markets Stock Performance

Shares of CBOE stock opened at $207.09 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $21.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 106.75 and a beta of 0.61. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $201.77 and a 200 day moving average price of $185.96. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. Cboe Global Markets, Inc. has a 12 month low of $103.82 and a 12 month high of $139.00.

Cboe Global Markets (BATS:CBOE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 2nd. The company reported $2.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.10 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $513.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $514.51 million. Cboe Global Markets had a return on equity of 20.05% and a net margin of 5.77%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.78 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Cboe Global Markets, Inc. will post 6.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cboe Global Markets announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase plan on Friday, August 16th that allows the company to repurchase $500.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to repurchase up to 2.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Cboe Global Markets Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 30th were issued a dividend of $0.63 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 30th. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.22%. This is a boost from Cboe Global Markets’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. Cboe Global Markets’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 98.97%.

About Cboe Global Markets

Cboe Global Markets, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an options exchange worldwide. It operates through six segments: Options, North American Equities, Europe and Asia Pacific, Futures, Global FX, and Digital. The Options segment trades in listed market indices. The North American Equities segment trades in listed U.S.

