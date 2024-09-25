CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE) Stock Holdings Trimmed by AE Wealth Management LLC

AE Wealth Management LLC decreased its holdings in CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE – Free Report) by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 15,776 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 955 shares during the quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in CBRE Group were worth $1,406,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of CBRE. Harris Associates L P grew its position in CBRE Group by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. Harris Associates L P now owns 16,005,141 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,489,919,000 after buying an additional 683,225 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of CBRE Group by 3.0% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 7,146,749 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $636,847,000 after acquiring an additional 210,004 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its stake in shares of CBRE Group by 0.9% during the second quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 6,087,070 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $542,419,000 after acquiring an additional 53,142 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in CBRE Group by 164.1% during the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,505,177 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $419,387,000 after purchasing an additional 2,799,097 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Earnest Partners LLC lifted its position in CBRE Group by 7.2% in the first quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 3,582,398 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $348,352,000 after purchasing an additional 239,839 shares during the period. 98.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Wolfe Research raised CBRE Group to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 16th. UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of CBRE Group from $100.00 to $95.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of CBRE Group in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $105.00 price objective for the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their target price on shares of CBRE Group from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Evercore ISI raised shares of CBRE Group from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the company from $100.00 to $123.00 in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, CBRE Group has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $112.33.

CBRE stock opened at $123.36 on Wednesday. CBRE Group, Inc. has a one year low of $64.63 and a one year high of $123.59. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $112.07 and a two-hundred day moving average of $97.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.85 billion, a PE ratio of 38.43 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

CBRE Group (NYSE:CBRE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.12. CBRE Group had a net margin of 2.79% and a return on equity of 12.74%. The business had revenue of $8.39 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.31 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.82 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that CBRE Group, Inc. will post 4.81 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CAO Lindsey S. Caplan sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.87, for a total value of $219,740.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 16,606 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,824,501.22. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other CBRE Group news, CAO Lindsey S. Caplan sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.87, for a total value of $219,740.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 16,606 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,824,501.22. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Emma E. Giamartino sold 3,311 shares of CBRE Group stock in a transaction on Monday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.89, for a total transaction of $360,534.79. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 71,969 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,836,704.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 27,232 shares of company stock valued at $3,058,787 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

CBRE Group, Inc operates as a commercial real estate services and investment company in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The Advisory Services segment offers strategic advice and execution to owners, investors, and occupiers of real estate in connection with leasing of offices, and industrial and retail space; clients fully integrated property sales services under the CBRE Capital Markets brand; clients commercial mortgage and structured financing services; originates and sells commercial mortgage loans; property management services, such as marketing, building engineering, accounting, and financial services on a contractual basis for owners of and investors in office, industrial, and retail properties; and valuation services that include market value appraisals, litigation support, discounted cash flow analyses, and feasibility studies, as well as consulting services, such as property condition reports, hotel advisory, and environmental consulting.

