CBRE Group (NYSE:CBRE) Reaches New 1-Year High at $123.64

CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $123.64 and last traded at $123.54, with a volume of 29845 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $123.36.

CBRE has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price target on CBRE Group from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. UBS Group decreased their price target on CBRE Group from $100.00 to $95.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 3rd. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on CBRE Group in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $105.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of CBRE Group from $122.00 to $124.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised shares of CBRE Group from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $100.00 to $123.00 in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $112.33.

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $112.07 and a 200 day moving average of $97.75. The stock has a market cap of $37.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.45 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 1.12.

CBRE Group (NYSE:CBRE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $8.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.31 billion. CBRE Group had a net margin of 2.79% and a return on equity of 12.74%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.82 EPS. On average, analysts expect that CBRE Group, Inc. will post 4.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other CBRE Group news, COO Vikramaditya Kohli sold 1,074 shares of CBRE Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.89, for a total transaction of $116,947.86. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 69,226 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,538,019.14. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other CBRE Group news, COO Vikramaditya Kohli sold 1,074 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.89, for a total value of $116,947.86. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 69,226 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,538,019.14. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Emma E. Giamartino sold 3,311 shares of CBRE Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.89, for a total transaction of $360,534.79. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 71,969 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,836,704.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 27,232 shares of company stock valued at $3,058,787. 0.54% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Crewe Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in CBRE Group in the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its position in shares of CBRE Group by 190.3% in the second quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 328 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of CBRE Group by 44.8% in the first quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 533 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares during the period. EdgeRock Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CBRE Group during the second quarter worth about $75,000. Finally, Spartan Planning & Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of CBRE Group during the 4th quarter worth about $78,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.41% of the company’s stock.

CBRE Group, Inc operates as a commercial real estate services and investment company in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The Advisory Services segment offers strategic advice and execution to owners, investors, and occupiers of real estate in connection with leasing of offices, and industrial and retail space; clients fully integrated property sales services under the CBRE Capital Markets brand; clients commercial mortgage and structured financing services; originates and sells commercial mortgage loans; property management services, such as marketing, building engineering, accounting, and financial services on a contractual basis for owners of and investors in office, industrial, and retail properties; and valuation services that include market value appraisals, litigation support, discounted cash flow analyses, and feasibility studies, as well as consulting services, such as property condition reports, hotel advisory, and environmental consulting.

