CCL Industries (TSE:CCL.A) Reaches New 52-Week High at $83.38

Shares of CCL Industries Inc. (TSE:CCL.A – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The company traded as high as C$83.38 and last traded at C$83.38, with a volume of 100 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$81.69.

CCL Industries Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 48.08, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 1.96. The stock has a market capitalization of C$979.72 million, a PE ratio of 21.73 and a beta of 0.56. The firm’s 50 day moving average is C$76.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$73.50.

CCL Industries Company Profile

CCL Industries Inc manufactures and sells labels, containers, consumer printable media products, technology driven label solutions, polymer bank note substrates, and specialty films. The company operates through four segments: CCL, Avery, Checkpoint, and Innovia. The CCL segment offers pressure sensitive and specialty extruded film materials for decorative, instructional, functional, and security applications in the consumer packaging, healthcare, chemicals, consumer electronic device, and automotive markets.

Further Reading

