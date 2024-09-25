CCL Industries (TSE:CCL.B) Reaches New 52-Week High at $83.38

CCL Industries Inc. (TSE:CCL.B – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as C$83.38 and last traded at C$81.57, with a volume of 28168 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$82.06.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on CCL.B shares. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of CCL Industries from C$84.00 to C$90.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 12th. TD Securities lifted their target price on CCL Industries from C$90.00 to C$92.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 12th. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of CCL Industries from C$84.00 to C$87.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 12th. Scotiabank boosted their target price on shares of CCL Industries from C$80.00 to C$84.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 12th. Finally, CIBC increased their price target on shares of CCL Industries from C$86.00 to C$88.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 14th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$85.44.

The stock has a market cap of C$13.64 billion, a PE ratio of 21.82, a PEG ratio of 0.26 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of C$76.56 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$72.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 48.08, a current ratio of 1.96 and a quick ratio of 1.31.

In other news, insider CCL Industries Inc. bought 230,500 shares of CCL Industries stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 27th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$72.48 per share, with a total value of C$16,705,718.00. In other CCL Industries news, insider CCL Industries Inc. acquired 230,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 27th. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$72.48 per share, with a total value of C$16,705,718.00. Also, Director Stuart W. Lang sold 37,290 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$76.70, for a total value of C$2,860,143.00. Insiders have sold a total of 121,581 shares of company stock worth $9,389,218 in the last quarter. 11.16% of the stock is owned by insiders.

CCL Industries Inc manufactures and sells labels, containers, consumer printable media products, technology driven label solutions, polymer bank note substrates, and specialty films. The company operates through four segments: CCL, Avery, Checkpoint, and Innovia. The CCL segment offers pressure sensitive and specialty extruded film materials for decorative, instructional, functional, and security applications in the consumer packaging, healthcare, chemicals, consumer electronic device, and automotive markets.

