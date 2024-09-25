CDL Hospitality Trusts (OTCMKTS:CDHSF) Short Interest Down 84.9% in September

CDL Hospitality Trusts (OTCMKTS:CDHSF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decline in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 70,000 shares, a decline of 84.9% from the August 31st total of 462,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ∞ days.

CDL Hospitality Trusts Price Performance

OTCMKTS:CDHSF remained flat at $0.67 during midday trading on Wednesday. CDL Hospitality Trusts has a fifty-two week low of $0.67 and a fifty-two week high of $0.67. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $0.67 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.76.

About CDL Hospitality Trusts

Featured Articles

CDL Hospitality Trusts (CDLHT) is one of Asia's leading hospitality trusts with assets under management of about S$3.3 billion as at 31 December 2023. CDLHT is a stapled group comprising CDL Hospitality Real Estate Investment Trust (H-REIT), a real estate investment trust, and CDL Hospitality Business Trust (HBT), a business trust.

