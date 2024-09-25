CDTi Advanced Materials, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CDTI) Short Interest Update

CDTi Advanced Materials, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CDTI – Get Free Report) saw a significant decline in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decline of 92.9% from the August 31st total of 1,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 5,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.
CDTi Advanced Materials Stock Performance
Shares of CDTi Advanced Materials stock traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $0.44. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 432 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,937. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $0.44 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.54. CDTi Advanced Materials has a one year low of $0.35 and a one year high of $0.80.
CDTi Advanced Materials Company Profile
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than CDTi Advanced Materials
- How to Invest in Biotech Stocks
- Should You Invest in Treasury Bills?
- What Are Dividend Contenders? Investing in Dividend Contenders
- Analysts Think There’s Still Time to Get in on Edgewise, Up 332%
- Manufacturing Stocks Investing
- 3 Stocks Raising Dividends 4X Higher Than Inflation
Receive News & Ratings for CDTi Advanced Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CDTi Advanced Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.