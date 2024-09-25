Ceiba Investments (LON:CBA) Hits New 52-Week Low at $22.00

Ceiba Investments (LON:CBA – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as GBX 22 ($0.29) and last traded at GBX 22 ($0.29), with a volume of 9000 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 28 ($0.37).

Ceiba Investments Stock Down 21.4 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.35, a quick ratio of 3.46 and a current ratio of 1.78. The business’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 27.82 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 28.09. The firm has a market cap of £30.29 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -700.00 and a beta of 0.24.

Ceiba Investments Company Profile

Ceiba Investments Ltd is a Guernsey based Investment fund dedicated to attract investment and invest in various sectors of the Cuban economy.

