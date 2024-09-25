Celldex Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CLDX) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Wolfe Research

Celldex Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CLDX – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by research analysts at Wolfe Research in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $51.00 target price on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. Wolfe Research’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 51.83% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on CLDX. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $67.00 price target on shares of Celldex Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, September 16th. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on Celldex Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, June 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $58.00 price target for the company. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $80.00 price target on shares of Celldex Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, August 12th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Celldex Therapeutics from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Celldex Therapeutics presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $63.83.

Celldex Therapeutics Stock Down 18.0 %

Shares of Celldex Therapeutics stock traded down $7.37 on Wednesday, hitting $33.59. The stock had a trading volume of 5,469,484 shares, compared to its average volume of 803,571. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $38.57 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $38.49. Celldex Therapeutics has a one year low of $22.11 and a one year high of $53.18. The stock has a market cap of $2.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.79 and a beta of 1.56.

Celldex Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CLDX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.54) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.59) by $0.05. Celldex Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 1,809.18% and a negative return on equity of 23.66%. The business had revenue of $2.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.13 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that Celldex Therapeutics will post -2.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Celldex Therapeutics

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CLDX. UBS Group AG lifted its position in shares of Celldex Therapeutics by 645.9% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 158,092 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $6,270,000 after purchasing an additional 136,897 shares during the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new position in shares of Celldex Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at $1,246,000. Monashee Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Celldex Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at $3,974,000. Capstone Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Celldex Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at $502,000. Finally, Crestline Management LP increased its stake in shares of Celldex Therapeutics by 6.5% during the fourth quarter. Crestline Management LP now owns 67,243 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,667,000 after buying an additional 4,133 shares during the period.

About Celldex Therapeutics

Celldex Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing therapeutic monoclonal and bispecific antibodies for the treatment of various diseases. Its drug candidates include antibody-based therapeutics to treat patients with inflammatory, allergic, autoimmune, and other devastating diseases.

