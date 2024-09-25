Celsius (NASDAQ:CELH) Reaches New 52-Week Low on Analyst Downgrade

Celsius Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CELH – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday after Piper Sandler lowered their price target on the stock from $50.00 to $47.00. Piper Sandler currently has an overweight rating on the stock. Celsius traded as low as $31.24 and last traded at $31.25, with a volume of 1927487 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $31.63.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on CELH. UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of Celsius from $70.00 to $64.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Roth Mkm reduced their target price on Celsius from $65.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 5th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $50.00 price target on shares of Celsius in a report on Tuesday, August 20th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on shares of Celsius from $61.00 to $51.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 5th. Finally, BNP Paribas began coverage on shares of Celsius in a research note on Monday, June 24th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $87.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $57.43.

Insider Activity at Celsius

Institutional Trading of Celsius

In other news, CEO John Fieldly sold 74,847 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.80, for a total value of $2,454,981.60. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,812,490 shares in the company, valued at $59,449,672. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Celsius in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Celsius by 3,116.7% in the 1st quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 386 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 374 shares in the last quarter. Rise Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Celsius by 1,370.0% in the first quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 441 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 411 shares during the period. Transcendent Capital Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Celsius in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Finally, Beacon Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Celsius during the 1st quarter worth about $40,000. 60.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Celsius Stock Performance

The stock’s 50 day moving average is $39.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $62.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.28 billion, a PE ratio of 34.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 1.85.

Celsius (NASDAQ:CELH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.05. Celsius had a return on equity of 94.75% and a net margin of 19.58%. The firm had revenue of $402.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $391.07 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.17 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 23.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Celsius Holdings, Inc. will post 0.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Celsius

Celsius Holdings, Inc develops, processes, markets, distributes, and sells functional energy drinks and liquid supplements in the United States, Australia, New Zealand, Canadian, European, Middle Eastern, Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company offers CELSIUS, a fitness drink or supplement designed to accelerate metabolism and burn body fat; various flavors and carbonated and non-carbonated functional energy drinks under the CELSIUS Originals and Vibe name, as well as functional energy drink under the CELSIUS Essentials and CELSIUS On-the-Go Powder names; and CELSIUS ready-to drink products.

