Celtic plc (OTCMKTS:CLTFF) Short Interest Down 64.6% in September

Celtic plc (OTCMKTS:CLTFF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,800 shares, a decline of 64.6% from the August 31st total of 7,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.8 days.
Celtic Stock Up 6.1 %
Shares of Celtic stock traded up $0.13 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $2.26. 4,438 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,608. Celtic has a 1 year low of $1.45 and a 1 year high of $2.86. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $2.51 and its 200 day moving average is $2.06.
About Celtic
