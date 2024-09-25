Cembra Money Bank AG (OTCMKTS:CMBNF) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Cembra Money Bank AG (OTCMKTS:CMBNF – Get Free Report) saw a significant decrease in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,700 shares, a decrease of 61.4% from the August 31st total of 4,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ∞ days.

Cembra Money Bank Price Performance

Shares of Cembra Money Bank stock remained flat at C$85.73 on Wednesday. Cembra Money Bank has a one year low of C$85.73 and a one year high of C$85.73. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is C$77.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$70.17.

Get Cembra Money Bank alerts:

Cembra Money Bank Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Read More

Cembra Money Bank AG provides consumer finance products and services in Switzerland. The company offers savings products, including medium-term notes and deposit accounts; loans comprising cash, consumer, personal, business, and auto loans; credit card receivables; and leasing services for new and used vehicles, including cars, light commercial vehicles, motorcycles, and caravans, as well as corporate leasing services.

Receive News & Ratings for Cembra Money Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cembra Money Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.