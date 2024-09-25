Cembra Money Bank AG (OTCMKTS:CMBNF) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Cembra Money Bank AG (OTCMKTS:CMBNF – Get Free Report) saw a significant decrease in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,700 shares, a decrease of 61.4% from the August 31st total of 4,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ∞ days.
Cembra Money Bank Price Performance
Shares of Cembra Money Bank stock remained flat at C$85.73 on Wednesday. Cembra Money Bank has a one year low of C$85.73 and a one year high of C$85.73. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is C$77.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$70.17.
Cembra Money Bank Company Profile
