Centerra Gold Inc. (TSE:CG) to Post Q4 2024 Earnings of $0.26 Per Share, Raymond James Forecasts

Centerra Gold Inc. (TSE:CG – Free Report) – Raymond James lifted their Q4 2024 earnings per share estimates for shares of Centerra Gold in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, September 23rd. Raymond James analyst B. Macarthur now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.26 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.19. The consensus estimate for Centerra Gold’s current full-year earnings is $0.86 per share.

Get Centerra Gold alerts:

Centerra Gold (TSE:CG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported C$0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.22 by C$0.09. Centerra Gold had a net margin of 10.69% and a return on equity of 7.98%. The company had revenue of C$386.27 million for the quarter.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on CG. National Bankshares lifted their target price on Centerra Gold from C$11.25 to C$12.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, June 10th. Cibc World Mkts downgraded shares of Centerra Gold from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price target on shares of Centerra Gold from C$11.50 to C$12.50 in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Finally, CIBC downgraded Centerra Gold from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the company from C$11.00 to C$13.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of C$11.77.

View Our Latest Analysis on CG

Centerra Gold Trading Up 4.0 %

Centerra Gold stock opened at C$10.05 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of C$2.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.23. Centerra Gold has a 1 year low of C$6.07 and a 1 year high of C$10.25. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is C$9.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$9.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 3.24 and a current ratio of 3.79.

Centerra Gold Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 15th were given a dividend of $0.07 per share. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.79%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 15th. Centerra Gold’s payout ratio is presently 33.73%.

Centerra Gold Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Centerra Gold Inc, a gold mining company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of gold and copper properties in North America, Turkey, and internationally. The company explores for gold, copper, and molybdenum deposits. Its flagship projects are the 100% owned Mount Milligan gold-copper mine located in British Columbia, Canada; and the Öksüt gold mine located in Turkey.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Centerra Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Centerra Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.