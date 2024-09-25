Central Asia Metals plc (OTCMKTS:CAMLF) Short Interest Update

Central Asia Metals plc (OTCMKTS:CAMLF – Get Free Report) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 700 shares, a decline of 94.0% from the August 31st total of 11,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days.
Central Asia Metals Price Performance
CAMLF stock traded up $0.42 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $2.65. 5,000 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 30,114. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $2.53 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.51. Central Asia Metals has a 52-week low of $1.95 and a 52-week high of $2.74.
Central Asia Metals Company Profile
