Central Asia Metals plc (OTCMKTS:CAMLF) Short Interest Update

Central Asia Metals plc (OTCMKTS:CAMLF – Get Free Report) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 700 shares, a decline of 94.0% from the August 31st total of 11,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days.

Central Asia Metals Price Performance

CAMLF stock traded up $0.42 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $2.65. 5,000 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 30,114. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $2.53 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.51. Central Asia Metals has a 52-week low of $1.95 and a 52-week high of $2.74.

Get Central Asia Metals alerts:

Central Asia Metals Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Featured Articles

Central Asia Metals plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a base metals producer. The company produces copper, zinc, silver, and lead. It owns a 100% interest in the Kounrad solvent extraction- electrowinning operation located near the city of Balkhash in central Kazakhstan. The company owns 100% interest in the Sasa mine located in north Macedonia.

Receive News & Ratings for Central Asia Metals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Central Asia Metals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.