Central Securities Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:CET) Short Interest Up 193.8% in September

Central Securities Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:CET – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 9,400 shares, a growth of 193.8% from the August 31st total of 3,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 30,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.
Central Securities Stock Performance
NYSEAMERICAN:CET traded down $0.18 on Wednesday, reaching $45.68. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 16,166 shares, compared to its average volume of 32,120. Central Securities has a 12-month low of $34.58 and a 12-month high of $46.20.
About Central Securities
