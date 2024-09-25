Central Securities Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:CET) Short Interest Up 193.8% in September

Central Securities Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:CET – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 9,400 shares, a growth of 193.8% from the August 31st total of 3,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 30,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Central Securities Stock Performance

NYSEAMERICAN:CET traded down $0.18 on Wednesday, reaching $45.68. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 16,166 shares, compared to its average volume of 32,120. Central Securities has a 12-month low of $34.58 and a 12-month high of $46.20.

About Central Securities

Central Securities Corp. is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It also invests on bonds, convertible bonds, preferred stocks, convertible preferred stocks, warrants, options real estate, or short-term obligations of governments, banks and corporations.

