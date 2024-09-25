Ceres Power (OTCMKTS:CPWHF) Shares Down 4.2%

Shares of Ceres Power Holdings plc (OTCMKTS:CPWHF – Get Free Report) dropped 4.2% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $2.49 and last traded at $2.49. Approximately 300 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 89% from the average daily volume of 2,736 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.60.
Ceres Power Stock Up 1.4 %
The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $2.53 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.31.
Ceres Power Company Profile
Ceres Power Holdings plc, provides fuel cells for power generation and electrolysers for green hydrogen in Europe, Asia, North America, and internationally. The company offers SteelCell, a solid oxide fuel cell that generates electrical natural gas, biogas, and pure and blend hydrogen. It also develops solid oxide electrolysis cell, provides a pathway to produce green hydrogen using fossil fuels.
