CERo Therapeutics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CERO) Short Interest Down 59.1% in September

CERo Therapeutics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CERO – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant drop in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 266,300 shares, a drop of 59.1% from the August 31st total of 651,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 7,530,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days. Currently, 0.6% of the company’s shares are sold short.

CERo Therapeutics Stock Up 6.7 %

NASDAQ CERO traded up $0.01 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $0.10. The stock had a trading volume of 122,888,370 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,161,749. CERo Therapeutics has a one year low of $0.07 and a one year high of $12.80. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.14 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.84.

CERo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CERO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 14th. The company reported ($0.33) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

About CERo Therapeutics

CERo Therapeutics Holdings, Inc, an immunotherapy company, focuses on advancing the development of engineered T cell therapeutics for the treatment of cancer. Its lead program in hematologic malignancies targets an Eat Me signal upregulated on B cell and myeloid tumors. The company is based in South San Francisco, California.

