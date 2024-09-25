CF Acquisition Corp. VII (NASDAQ:CFFSU) Trading Up 2.7%

CF Acquisition Corp. VII (NASDAQ:CFFSU – Get Free Report) traded up 2.7% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $11.07 and last traded at $11.07. 500 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 61% from the average session volume of 1,285 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.78.

CF Acquisition Corp. VII Stock Up 2.7 %

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $10.76 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.77.

CF Acquisition Corp. VII Company Profile

CF Acquisition Corp. VII does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to acquire companies in the financial services, healthcare, real estate services, technology, and software industries.

