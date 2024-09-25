Chariot Limited (OTCMKTS:OIGLF) Short Interest Update

Chariot Limited (OTCMKTS:OIGLF – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 118,500 shares, an increase of 9,775.0% from the August 31st total of 1,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 28,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.2 days.
Chariot Price Performance
OIGLF remained flat at $0.03 during trading on Wednesday. Chariot has a twelve month low of $0.02 and a twelve month high of $0.20. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $0.08 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.10.
About Chariot
