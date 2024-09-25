Chart Industries, Inc. (NYSE:GTLS) Shares Bought by ELCO Management Co. LLC

ELCO Management Co. LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Chart Industries, Inc. (NYSE:GTLS – Free Report) by 77.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,625 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 2,025 shares during the quarter. ELCO Management Co. LLC’s holdings in Chart Industries were worth $668,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Capital World Investors increased its position in shares of Chart Industries by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 4,986,531 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $679,814,000 after purchasing an additional 17,450 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Chart Industries by 1.1% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,208,612 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $693,243,000 after buying an additional 45,137 shares in the last quarter. Bamco Inc. NY boosted its position in Chart Industries by 2.2% during the first quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 1,170,013 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $192,725,000 after acquiring an additional 25,000 shares during the last quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Chart Industries by 6.3% during the 2nd quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 1,002,758 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $144,738,000 after purchasing an additional 59,322 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in Chart Industries by 10.7% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 770,465 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $111,209,000 after purchasing an additional 74,519 shares during the period.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Chart Industries from $179.00 to $151.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. Barclays cut their target price on Chart Industries from $193.00 to $147.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. Craig Hallum lowered their price target on Chart Industries from $229.00 to $199.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on Chart Industries from $168.00 to $144.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded Chart Industries from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $175.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, September 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $183.08.

Shares of Chart Industries stock opened at $124.57 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 124.57, a P/E/G ratio of 0.39 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a 50 day moving average of $128.19 and a 200 day moving average of $142.82. Chart Industries, Inc. has a 52-week low of $101.60 and a 52-week high of $173.65. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28.

Chart Industries (NYSE:GTLS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, August 2nd. The industrial products company reported $2.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.57 by ($0.39). Chart Industries had a net margin of 2.80% and a return on equity of 12.27%. The firm had revenue of $1.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.11 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.19 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Chart Industries, Inc. will post 10.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Chart Industries news, Director Paul E. Mahoney acquired 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 11th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $106.55 per share, for a total transaction of $53,275.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 2,107 shares in the company, valued at approximately $224,500.85. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, Director Paul E. Mahoney bought 500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 11th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $106.55 per share, for a total transaction of $53,275.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 2,107 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $224,500.85. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Linda S. Harty purchased 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 16th. The shares were bought at an average price of $48.05 per share, with a total value of $240,250.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $240,250. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired a total of 7,152 shares of company stock worth $482,278 in the last 90 days. 0.95% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Chart Industries, Inc engages in the designing, engineering, and manufacturing of process technologies and equipment for the gas and liquid molecules in the United States and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Cryo Tank Solutions, Heat Transfer Systems, Specialty Products, and Repair, Service & Leasing.

