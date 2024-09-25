Chartwell Retirement Residences Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.05 (TSE:CSH.UN)

Chartwell Retirement Residences (TSE:CSH.UN – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, September 27th, TickerTech reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 15th will be given a dividend of 0.051 per share on Tuesday, October 15th. This represents a $0.61 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 27th.
Chartwell Retirement Residences Stock Down 0.1 %
Shares of TSE:CSH.UN traded down C$0.01 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching C$15.48. The company had a trading volume of 151,732 shares, compared to its average volume of 413,718. Chartwell Retirement Residences has a 1-year low of C$9.59 and a 1-year high of C$16.07. The stock has a market cap of C$4.20 billion, a PE ratio of -91.12 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a quick ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 192.20. The business’s 50 day moving average price is C$14.42 and its 200 day moving average price is C$13.23.
Insider Activity at Chartwell Retirement Residences
In other Chartwell Retirement Residences news, Director Vlad Volodarski sold 31,872 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$15.77, for a total value of C$502,627.81. 0.57% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Read Our Latest Stock Report on Chartwell Retirement Residences
Chartwell Retirement Residences Company Profile
Chartwell is in the business of serving and caring for Canada’s seniors, committed to its vision of Making People’s Lives BETTER and to providing a happier, healthier, and more fulfilling life experience for its residents. Chartwell is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate trust which indirectly owns and operates a complete range of seniors housing communities, from independent living through to assisted living and long term care.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Chartwell Retirement Residences
- 3 Home Improvement Stocks that Can Upgrade Your Portfolio
- Should You Invest in Treasury Bills?
- 3 Stocks to Protect Your Portfolio from the Coronavirus Contagion
- Analysts Think There’s Still Time to Get in on Edgewise, Up 332%
- What is Short Interest? How to Use It
- 3 Stocks Raising Dividends 4X Higher Than Inflation
Receive News & Ratings for Chartwell Retirement Residences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chartwell Retirement Residences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.