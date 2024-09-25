Chartwell Retirement Residences Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.05 (TSE:CSH.UN)

Chartwell Retirement Residences (TSE:CSH.UN – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, September 27th, TickerTech reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 15th will be given a dividend of 0.051 per share on Tuesday, October 15th. This represents a $0.61 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 27th.

Chartwell Retirement Residences Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of TSE:CSH.UN traded down C$0.01 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching C$15.48. The company had a trading volume of 151,732 shares, compared to its average volume of 413,718. Chartwell Retirement Residences has a 1-year low of C$9.59 and a 1-year high of C$16.07. The stock has a market cap of C$4.20 billion, a PE ratio of -91.12 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a quick ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 192.20. The business’s 50 day moving average price is C$14.42 and its 200 day moving average price is C$13.23.

Insider Activity at Chartwell Retirement Residences

In other Chartwell Retirement Residences news, Director Vlad Volodarski sold 31,872 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$15.77, for a total value of C$502,627.81. 0.57% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CSH.UN has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Chartwell Retirement Residences from C$15.00 to C$16.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 12th. TD Securities raised their target price on shares of Chartwell Retirement Residences from C$17.00 to C$18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. Desjardins boosted their price target on Chartwell Retirement Residences from C$15.50 to C$16.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 12th. CIBC raised their price objective on Chartwell Retirement Residences from C$15.00 to C$16.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 12th. Finally, Scotiabank boosted their target price on Chartwell Retirement Residences from C$15.50 to C$16.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 11th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Chartwell Retirement Residences presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$16.50.

Chartwell Retirement Residences Company Profile

Chartwell is in the business of serving and caring for Canada’s seniors, committed to its vision of Making People’s Lives BETTER and to providing a happier, healthier, and more fulfilling life experience for its residents. Chartwell is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate trust which indirectly owns and operates a complete range of seniors housing communities, from independent living through to assisted living and long term care.

Featured Stories

