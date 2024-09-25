Cheetah Mobile Inc. (NYSE:CMCM) Short Interest Update

Cheetah Mobile Inc. (NYSE:CMCM – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 9,200 shares, a drop of 66.2% from the August 31st total of 27,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 24,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days. Approximately 0.1% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Cheetah Mobile in a research note on Sunday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Shares of NYSE:CMCM traded up $0.12 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $3.80. The stock had a trading volume of 16,560 shares, compared to its average volume of 45,635. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $3.62 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.00. Cheetah Mobile has a fifty-two week low of $1.64 and a fifty-two week high of $6.78.

Cheetah Mobile (NYSE:CMCM – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, September 13th. The software maker reported ($0.55) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $25.79 million during the quarter.

Cheetah Mobile Inc along with its subsidiaries, engages in provision of internet services, artificial intelligence, and other services in the People's Republic of China, Hong Kong, Japan, and internationally. The company's internet products include Duba Anti-virus, an internet security application to protect users against known and unknown security threats and malicious applications; and Clean Master, a junk file cleaning, memory boosting, and privacy protection tool for mobile devices.

