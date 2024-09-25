Cheetah Mobile Inc. (NYSE:CMCM) Short Interest Update

Cheetah Mobile Inc. (NYSE:CMCM – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 9,200 shares, a drop of 66.2% from the August 31st total of 27,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 24,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days. Approximately 0.1% of the shares of the stock are sold short.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Cheetah Mobile in a research note on Sunday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.
Check Out Our Latest Research Report on CMCM
Cheetah Mobile Price Performance
Cheetah Mobile (NYSE:CMCM – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, September 13th. The software maker reported ($0.55) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $25.79 million during the quarter.
Cheetah Mobile Company Profile
Cheetah Mobile Inc along with its subsidiaries, engages in provision of internet services, artificial intelligence, and other services in the People's Republic of China, Hong Kong, Japan, and internationally. The company's internet products include Duba Anti-virus, an internet security application to protect users against known and unknown security threats and malicious applications; and Clean Master, a junk file cleaning, memory boosting, and privacy protection tool for mobile devices.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Cheetah Mobile
- 3 Ways To Invest In Coffee, Other Than Drinking It
- Should You Invest in Treasury Bills?
- What Are the FAANG Stocks and Are They Good Investments?
- Analysts Think There’s Still Time to Get in on Edgewise, Up 332%
- Differences Between Momentum Investing and Long Term Investing
- 3 Stocks Raising Dividends 4X Higher Than Inflation
Receive News & Ratings for Cheetah Mobile Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cheetah Mobile and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.