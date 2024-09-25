Chemomab Therapeutics Ltd. (NASDAQ:CMMB) Short Interest Update

Chemomab Therapeutics Ltd. (NASDAQ:CMMB – Get Free Report) was the target of a large drop in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 58,600 shares, a drop of 72.8% from the August 31st total of 215,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 242,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days. Currently, 0.5% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Chemomab Therapeutics Stock Down 3.2 %

Shares of Chemomab Therapeutics stock traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $1.52. 125,477 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 197,430. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.09. Chemomab Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $0.42 and a 52 week high of $2.55.

Chemomab Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CMMB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 21st. The company reported ($0.26) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by ($0.06). During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.72) EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Chemomab Therapeutics will post -1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Chemomab Therapeutics Company Profile

Chemomab Therapeutics Ltd., a clinical-stage biotechnology company, discovers and develops therapeutics for the treatment of fibrotic and inflammatory diseases. The company's lead clinical product candidate is CM-101, a humanized monoclonal antibody had completed Phase 2a clinical trials that hinders the basic function of soluble chemokine CCL24 for the treatment of primary sclerosing cholangitis (PSC) and systemic sclerosis (SSc).

