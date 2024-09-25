Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSE:LNG) Position Decreased by NBW Capital LLC

NBW Capital LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSE:LNG – Free Report) by 0.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 52,237 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 128 shares during the period. Cheniere Energy makes up 1.8% of NBW Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. NBW Capital LLC’s holdings in Cheniere Energy were worth $9,133,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in LNG. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its stake in Cheniere Energy by 1,490.1% during the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,957,451 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $342,221,000 after buying an additional 1,834,347 shares in the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc lifted its stake in Cheniere Energy by 231.8% during the first quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 1,338,752 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $215,914,000 after buying an additional 935,239 shares in the last quarter. Zimmer Partners LP lifted its stake in Cheniere Energy by 61.4% during the first quarter. Zimmer Partners LP now owns 1,222,723 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $197,201,000 after buying an additional 465,000 shares in the last quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in Cheniere Energy during the first quarter valued at about $70,682,000. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. lifted its stake in Cheniere Energy by 854.3% during the second quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 458,739 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $80,201,000 after buying an additional 410,668 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.26% of the company’s stock.

Get Cheniere Energy alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have commented on LNG shares. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on shares of Cheniere Energy in a research note on Monday, June 24th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. TD Cowen upped their price objective on shares of Cheniere Energy from $178.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 17th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on shares of Cheniere Energy from $208.00 to $204.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on shares of Cheniere Energy from $194.00 to $199.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Cheniere Energy presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $196.25.

Cheniere Energy Price Performance

NYSE LNG opened at $180.67 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $180.90 and a 200-day simple moving average of $168.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.63, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.80 and a beta of 0.95. Cheniere Energy, Inc. has a 52-week low of $152.31 and a 52-week high of $187.44.

Cheniere Energy (NYSE:LNG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The energy company reported $3.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.71 by $2.13. The firm had revenue of $3.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.52 billion. Cheniere Energy had a net margin of 27.05% and a return on equity of 39.42%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 19.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $5.61 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Cheniere Energy, Inc. will post 9.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cheniere Energy declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Monday, June 17th that allows the company to buyback $4.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the energy company to buy up to 9.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Cheniere Energy Company Profile

(Free Report)

Cheniere Energy, Inc, an energy infrastructure company, primarily engages in the liquefied natural gas (LNG) related businesses in the United States. It owns and operates the Sabine Pass LNG terminal in Cameron Parish, Louisiana; and the Corpus Christi LNG terminal near Corpus Christi, Texas. The company also owns Creole Trail pipeline, a 94-mile natural gas supply pipeline that interconnects the Sabine Pass LNG Terminal with several interstate and intrastate pipelines; and operates Corpus Christi pipeline, a 21.5-mile natural gas supply pipeline that interconnects the Corpus Christi LNG terminal with various interstate and intrastate natural gas pipelines.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LNG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSE:LNG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Cheniere Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cheniere Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.