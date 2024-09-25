Chesapeake Granite Wash Trust (OTCMKTS:CHKR) Short Interest Up 366.0% in September

Chesapeake Granite Wash Trust (OTCMKTS:CHKR – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 21,900 shares, a growth of 366.0% from the August 31st total of 4,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 36,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.6 days.

Chesapeake Granite Wash Trust Stock Down 2.4 %

Chesapeake Granite Wash Trust stock traded down $0.01 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $0.40. The stock had a trading volume of 67,064 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,822. Chesapeake Granite Wash Trust has a 1 year low of $0.31 and a 1 year high of $1.09. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $0.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.47. The stock has a market cap of $18.70 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 0.44.

Chesapeake Granite Wash Trust (OTCMKTS:CHKR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 12th. The company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter. Chesapeake Granite Wash Trust had a return on equity of 41.19% and a net margin of 61.39%. The business had revenue of $1.25 million for the quarter.

Chesapeake Granite Wash Trust Cuts Dividend

About Chesapeake Granite Wash Trust

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 29th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 20th were paid a $0.0202 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 19th. This represents a yield of 18.12%. Chesapeake Granite Wash Trust’s payout ratio is 61.54%.

Chesapeake Granite Wash Trust owns royalty interests in oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas properties located in the Colony Granite Wash play in Washita County in the Anadarko Basin of Western Oklahoma. It has royalty interests in 69 producing wells and 118 development wells, and in approximately 26,400 net acres of area.

