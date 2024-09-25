China Coal Energy Company Limited (OTCMKTS:CCOZY) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

China Coal Energy Company Limited (OTCMKTS:CCOZY – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,000 shares, an increase of 233.3% from the August 31st total of 300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 10.0 days.

OTCMKTS:CCOZY traded down $1.20 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $22.30. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 252 shares, compared to its average volume of 885. The company has a market capitalization of $14.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.92 and a beta of -0.11. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. China Coal Energy has a fifty-two week low of $16.30 and a fifty-two week high of $25.36. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $20.56 and a 200-day moving average of $21.28.

China Coal Energy (OTCMKTS:CCOZY – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, August 23rd. The company reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $6.57 billion during the quarter. China Coal Energy had a return on equity of 10.24% and a net margin of 10.78%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that China Coal Energy will post 4.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.487 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 9th. China Coal Energy’s payout ratio is presently 38.79%.

China Coal Energy Company Limited primarily engages in the coal production and trading and coal chemical businesses in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company offers polyolefin, methanol, urea, and other coal chemical products. It is also involved in the coal mining equipment manufacturing, pithead power generation, and other activities.

