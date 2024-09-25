China Jo-Jo Drugstores, Inc. (NASDAQ:CJJD) Short Interest Update

China Jo-Jo Drugstores, Inc. (NASDAQ:CJJD – Get Free Report) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, a decline of 93.5% from the August 31st total of 4,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 6,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

China Jo-Jo Drugstores Stock Performance

Shares of CJJD stock traded down $0.06 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $1.61. The company had a trading volume of 1,595 shares, compared to its average volume of 36,827. The company’s fifty day moving average is $1.93 and its 200 day moving average is $2.43. China Jo-Jo Drugstores has a fifty-two week low of $1.34 and a fifty-two week high of $3.59.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of China Jo-Jo Drugstores in a report on Thursday, September 19th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock.

China Jo-Jo Drugstores Company Profile

China Jo-Jo Drugstores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer and distributor of pharmaceutical and other healthcare products in the People's Republic of China. The company operates through four segments: Retail Drugstores, Online Pharmacy, Drug Wholesale, and Herb Farming.

