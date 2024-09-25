China Minsheng Banking (OTCMKTS:CMAKY) Sets New 1-Year High at $3.94

China Minsheng Banking Corp., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CMAKY – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $3.94 and last traded at $3.94, with a volume of 252 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $3.43.

China Minsheng Banking Trading Up 14.9 %

The firm has a 50 day moving average of $3.40 and a 200-day moving average of $3.51. The company has a market cap of $17.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.57 and a beta of 0.25.

China Minsheng Banking (OTCMKTS:CMAKY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 29th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. China Minsheng Banking had a net margin of 11.74% and a return on equity of 5.47%. The firm had revenue of $5.03 billion for the quarter.

About China Minsheng Banking

China Minsheng Banking Corp., Ltd. provides banking products and services for individuals, small and micro-enterprises, corporate customers, government agencies, and financial institutions in the People's Republic of China. The company operates through Corporate Banking, Retail Banking, and Others segments.

