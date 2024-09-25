China Natural Resources, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHNR) Short Interest Up 247.3% in September

China Natural Resources, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHNR – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 96,200 shares, an increase of 247.3% from the August 31st total of 27,700 shares. Approximately 2.7% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 283,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.

China Natural Resources Stock Down 8.5 %

NASDAQ:CHNR traded down $0.06 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $0.63. 54,460 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 533,146. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $0.63 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.85. China Natural Resources has a 1 year low of $0.55 and a 1 year high of $8.85.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of China Natural Resources in a research note on Monday. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.

About China Natural Resources

China Natural Resources, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and mining of metal properties in the People's Republic of China. It explores for lead, silver, and other nonferrous metals. The company holds interest in the Moruogu Tong mine that covers an area of 7.81 square kilometers located in Bayannaoer City, Inner Mongolia.

