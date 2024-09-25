China Oilfield Services Limited (OTCMKTS:CHOLF) Short Interest Update

China Oilfield Services Limited (OTCMKTS:CHOLF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 486,100 shares, a decline of 57.6% from the August 31st total of 1,146,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ∞ days.

China Oilfield Services Stock Performance

CHOLF remained flat at $0.81 during trading on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $0.88 and a 200-day moving average of $0.95. China Oilfield Services has a twelve month low of $0.81 and a twelve month high of $0.81.

China Oilfield Services Company Profile

Read More

China Oilfield Services Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated offshore oilfield services in Mainland China and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Geophysical Services, Drilling Services, Well Services, and Marine and Transportation Services. The Geophysical Services segment provides marine seismic acquisition, seismic data processing and interpretation, geo-technical survey, geotechnical and marine environmental investigation, subsea engineering, deep water engineering surveying, groundwork and foundation construction engineering, offshore engineering support, consulting services, and equipment manufacture.

