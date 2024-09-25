China Resources Building Materials Technology (OTCMKTS:CARCY) Trading Up 9.5%

China Resources Building Materials Technology Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:CARCY – Get Free Report) shares rose 9.5% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $6.08 and last traded at $6.08. Approximately 502 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 79% from the average daily volume of 2,403 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.55.

China Resources Building Materials Technology Price Performance

The firm has a market cap of $1.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.82 and a beta of 0.06. The company has a fifty day moving average of $6.52 and a 200-day moving average of $5.74.

China Resources Building Materials Technology (OTCMKTS:CARCY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 16th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $706.85 million for the quarter. China Resources Building Materials Technology had a net margin of 0.80% and a return on equity of 0.38%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that China Resources Building Materials Technology Holdings Limited will post 0.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

China Resources Building Materials Technology Increases Dividend

About China Resources Building Materials Technology

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 12th. Investors of record on Friday, September 13th will be given a dividend of $0.0616 per share. This is an increase from China Resources Building Materials Technology’s previous dividend of $0.02. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 13th. China Resources Building Materials Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.27%.

China Resources Building Materials Technology Holdings Limited, an investment holding company, manufactures and sells cement, concrete, aggregates, and related products and services in Mainland China. It operates through Cement, Concrete, and Aggregates and Others segments. The company engages in the excavation of limestone; and production, sale, and distribution of cement, clinker, and concrete.

Featured Stories

