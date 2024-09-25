China Vanke Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CHVKY) Short Interest Update

China Vanke Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CHVKY – Get Free Report) saw a large decrease in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,700 shares, a decrease of 97.0% from the August 31st total of 90,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.0 days.

China Vanke Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS CHVKY remained flat at $0.29 during midday trading on Wednesday. 2,000 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,711. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.31. China Vanke has a 1-year low of $0.20 and a 1-year high of $0.56.

Get China Vanke alerts:

About China Vanke

(Get Free Report)

Read More

China Vanke Co, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development and sale of properties in the Mainland China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The company operates through Property Development and Property Management segments. It develops residential buildings, retail properties, and commercial offices.

Receive News & Ratings for China Vanke Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for China Vanke and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.