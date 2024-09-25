China Vanke Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CHVKY) Short Interest Update

China Vanke Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CHVKY – Get Free Report) saw a large decrease in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,700 shares, a decrease of 97.0% from the August 31st total of 90,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.0 days.
China Vanke Price Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS CHVKY remained flat at $0.29 during midday trading on Wednesday. 2,000 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,711. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.31. China Vanke has a 1-year low of $0.20 and a 1-year high of $0.56.
About China Vanke
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than China Vanke
- Stock Market Upgrades: What Are They?
- Should You Invest in Treasury Bills?
- How to Read Stock Charts for Beginners
- Analysts Think There’s Still Time to Get in on Edgewise, Up 332%
- Conference Calls and Individual Investors
- 3 Stocks Raising Dividends 4X Higher Than Inflation
Receive News & Ratings for China Vanke Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for China Vanke and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.