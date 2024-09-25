Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG) Shares Bought by Semmax Financial Advisors Inc.

Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG – Free Report) by 4,900.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 650 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 637 shares during the quarter. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill were worth $41,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Steph & Co. bought a new stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill during the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Crewe Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Chipotle Mexican Grill during the 1st quarter worth $44,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Westside Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill during the first quarter valued at $58,000. Finally, Salem Investment Counselors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 27.8% during the first quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 23 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 5 shares during the period. 91.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CMG has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. TD Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $65.00 target price on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in a research report on Thursday, September 12th. Loop Capital lowered their price objective on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $58.00 to $53.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Evercore ISI cut their target price on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $65.00 to $59.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $57.00 to $55.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $58.00 price objective on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in a report on Thursday, August 29th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $62.36.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Curtis E. Garner sold 17,394 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.68, for a total transaction of $951,103.92. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 358,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,591,844. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Curtis E. Garner sold 15,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.02, for a total value of $866,565.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 473,514 shares in the company, valued at $26,052,740.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Curtis E. Garner sold 17,394 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.68, for a total transaction of $951,103.92. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 358,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,591,844. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 34,934 shares of company stock worth $1,918,589 in the last three months. 1.02% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Chipotle Mexican Grill Stock Performance

Chipotle Mexican Grill stock opened at $57.99 on Wednesday. Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. has a twelve month low of $35.37 and a twelve month high of $69.26. The firm has a market cap of $79.64 billion, a PE ratio of 61.69, a P/E/G ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.25. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $54.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $81.28.

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The restaurant operator reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.02. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a return on equity of 44.01% and a net margin of 13.23%. The business had revenue of $2.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.94 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $12.65 earnings per share. Chipotle Mexican Grill’s quarterly revenue was up 18.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. will post 1.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Chipotle Mexican Grill

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates Chipotle Mexican Grill restaurants. It sells food and beverages through offering burritos, burrito bowls, quesadillas, tacos, and salads. The company also provides delivery and related services its app and website. It has operations in the United States, Canada, France, Germany, and the United Kingdom.

Featured Articles

