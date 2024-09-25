Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG) Stock Price Up 0.2%

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG – Get Free Report) traded up 0.2% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $58.11 and last traded at $58.05. 1,837,291 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 87% from the average session volume of 14,616,188 shares. The stock had previously closed at $57.96.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on CMG. KeyCorp lowered their target price on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $68.00 to $66.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Guggenheim boosted their price target on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $54.50 to $55.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Barclays decreased their price target on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $58.00 to $55.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, June 3rd. Finally, Loop Capital decreased their price target on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $58.00 to $53.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $62.36.

The company has a market cap of $79.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 62.03, a P/E/G ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 1.25. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $54.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $81.28.

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The restaurant operator reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.02. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a net margin of 13.23% and a return on equity of 44.01%. The company had revenue of $2.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.94 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $12.65 earnings per share. Chipotle Mexican Grill’s quarterly revenue was up 18.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. will post 1.08 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Robin S. Hickenlooper sold 1,790 shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.38, for a total value of $100,920.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 41,510 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,340,333.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, insider Curtis E. Garner sold 15,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.02, for a total value of $866,565.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 473,514 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,052,740.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Robin S. Hickenlooper sold 1,790 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.38, for a total transaction of $100,920.20. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 41,510 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,340,333.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 34,934 shares of company stock worth $1,918,589 in the last 90 days. 1.02% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill during the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. Riverview Trust Co raised its stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 4,900.0% in the 2nd quarter. Riverview Trust Co now owns 400 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 392 shares during the last quarter. RiverPark Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 4,900.0% during the 2nd quarter. RiverPark Advisors LLC now owns 400 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 392 shares during the last quarter. Archer Investment Corp acquired a new position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill during the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Finally, Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group increased its stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 4,900.0% during the 2nd quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group now owns 400 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 392 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.31% of the company’s stock.

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates Chipotle Mexican Grill restaurants. It sells food and beverages through offering burritos, burrito bowls, quesadillas, tacos, and salads. The company also provides delivery and related services its app and website. It has operations in the United States, Canada, France, Germany, and the United Kingdom.

