Choice Properties Real Est Invstmnt Trst (TSE:CHP.UN) Hits New 52-Week High at $15.33

Shares of Choice Properties Real Est Invstmnt Trst (TSE:CHP.UNGet Free Report) hit a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as C$15.33 and last traded at C$15.12, with a volume of 10114 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$15.12.

CHP.UN has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price target on shares of Choice Properties Real Est Invstmnt Trst from C$15.00 to C$16.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 16th. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Choice Properties Real Est Invstmnt Trst from C$15.50 to C$16.50 in a research report on Friday, September 6th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Choice Properties Real Est Invstmnt Trst from C$15.00 to C$15.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. TD Securities lifted their price objective on Choice Properties Real Est Invstmnt Trst from C$15.00 to C$16.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. Finally, Scotiabank boosted their price objective on Choice Properties Real Est Invstmnt Trst from C$15.00 to C$15.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of C$15.69.

The company’s 50-day simple moving average is C$14.48 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$13.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 249.71, a quick ratio of 0.13 and a current ratio of 0.70. The company has a market capitalization of C$4.96 billion, a PE ratio of 16.99 and a beta of 0.66.

Choice Properties, Canada's preeminent diversified real estate investment trust, is the owner, manager and developer of a high quality portfolio comprising 756 properties totaling 67.7 million square feet of gross leasable area. The portfolio is comprised of retail properties, predominantly leased to necessity-based tenants, industrial, office and residential assets concentrated in attractive markets and offers an unmatched development pipeline.

