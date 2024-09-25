Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB) Shares Bought by Mill Creek Capital Advisors LLC

Mill Creek Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB – Free Report) by 21.7% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,244 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 222 shares during the period. Mill Creek Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Chubb were worth $317,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in Chubb during the fourth quarter worth approximately $597,000. SageView Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Chubb in the 4th quarter worth $455,000. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE raised its position in shares of Chubb by 9.0% during the fourth quarter. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE now owns 1,978 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $447,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Chubb by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 4,929 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,114,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. Finally, United Services Automobile Association boosted its position in shares of Chubb by 7.9% in the 4th quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 11,846 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,677,000 after purchasing an additional 864 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.81% of the company’s stock.

Get Chubb alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have issued reports on CB shares. Barclays started coverage on Chubb in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $349.00 price objective on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Chubb from $285.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Chubb from $260.00 to $259.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Bank of America upped their price target on Chubb from $257.00 to $264.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, William Blair lowered shares of Chubb from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $274.70.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Evan G. Greenberg sold 30,537 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $287.25, for a total value of $8,771,753.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 583,982 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $167,748,829.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director Michael G. Atieh sold 261 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $287.49, for a total value of $75,034.89. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 39,172 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,261,558.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Evan G. Greenberg sold 30,537 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $287.25, for a total value of $8,771,753.25. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 583,982 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $167,748,829.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 86,636 shares of company stock worth $24,874,208. Company insiders own 0.86% of the company’s stock.

Chubb Trading Down 0.8 %

Shares of CB stock opened at $289.79 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $117.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.59 and a beta of 0.66. Chubb Limited has a 1 year low of $204.15 and a 1 year high of $294.18. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $277.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is $264.04. The company has a current ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

Chubb (NYSE:CB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 23rd. The financial services provider reported $5.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.04 by $0.34. Chubb had a net margin of 18.14% and a return on equity of 15.77%. The company had revenue of $13.36 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.04 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $4.92 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Chubb Limited will post 21.2 EPS for the current year.

Chubb Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.91 per share. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 13th. Chubb’s payout ratio is presently 16.16%.

Chubb Profile

(Free Report)

Chubb Limited provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, risk management, financial lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical risk, cyber risk, surety, and casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Chubb Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chubb and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.